Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

