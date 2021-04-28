Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 309 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 309.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.18.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

