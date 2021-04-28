Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 6,213 Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 121.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EHI opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

