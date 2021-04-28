Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 305 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,758 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,761 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $233.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

