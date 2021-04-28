Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) vs. X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Financial Survey

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Jounce Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.81 million ($4.63) -1.84 Jounce Therapeutics $147.87 million 3.08 $56.82 million $1.66 6.04

Jounce Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals. X4 Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jounce Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Jounce Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.06% -35.89% Jounce Therapeutics N/A -72.91% -59.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Jounce Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics 1 1 4 0 2.50

X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 118.31%. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.54%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Jounce Therapeutics.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Jounce Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat patients suffering from chronic rare diseases. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors. It is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody for combination therapy; JTX-8064, an antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2, which is a cell surface receptor expressed on macrophages; and JTX-1811, an anti-CCR8 monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete intra-tumoral T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.