JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $134.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.45.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

