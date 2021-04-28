JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 91,790 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,035,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 589,461 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after buying an additional 495,588 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,274,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 487,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 642.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 459,641 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $5.66.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

