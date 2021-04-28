JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,529 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.49% of Sierra Bancorp worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,041,000 after acquiring an additional 63,829 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 108,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 22,749 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $428.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

In other news, Director Julie G. Castle acquired 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $136,420 in the last 90 days. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

