JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 165.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -45.13 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.87 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.62 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,242.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $306,382.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $795,915.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on H shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

