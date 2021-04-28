JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 542.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.70 and a beta of 2.36. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,290,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

