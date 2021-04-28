JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,875.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,387.68.

GOOGL traded up $84.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,375.30. 191,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,694. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,149.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,894.41. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,230.38 and a 52 week high of $2,324.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

