JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.76. 2,285,797 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78.

