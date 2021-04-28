Julie Wainwright Sells 2,175 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095,013 shares in the company, valued at $71,587,650.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth $1,509,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 90,898 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The RealReal by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

