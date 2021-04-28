Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern makes up 4.4% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,475,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 419.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 61,387 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSU stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.15. 5,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,085. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $304.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

