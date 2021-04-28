Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $5,756,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU opened at $299.42 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $122.35 and a fifty-two week high of $304.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.56 and a 200-day moving average of $212.25.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

