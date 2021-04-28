Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Investec

Investment analysts at Investec started coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Investec’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

KARO has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair began coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Shares of Karooooo stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

