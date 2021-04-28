Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kaspien were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaspien in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaspien stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. Kaspien Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.55. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 923.43%.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Kaspien in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

