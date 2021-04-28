KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.87

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 21993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that KBC Group NV will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

