KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.87

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 21993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.
About KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.
