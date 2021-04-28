Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Outperform

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $40,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $119,600. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 393,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 238,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

