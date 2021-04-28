Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.24

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.24 and last traded at $79.10, with a volume of 65396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.54.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Get Kering alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22. The company has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.501 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

Kering Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.