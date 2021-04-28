KeyCorp Increases Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $105.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MGA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.40.

NYSE:MGA opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63. Magna International has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $99.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Magna International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 692.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

