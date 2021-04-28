KeyCorp Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $295.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.75.

Shares of MSFT opened at $261.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.99. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $169.39 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

