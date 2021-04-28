KeyCorp Weighs in on Verizon Communications Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verizon Communications in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 371.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $81,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,548 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

