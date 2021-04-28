Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III’s (NASDAQ:KVSC) Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 3rd

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III’s (NASDAQ:KVSC) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, May 3rd. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III had issued 50,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

