Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has raised its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a payout ratio of 400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,520.0%.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRP. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.