Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on May 10th

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has increased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a payout ratio of 400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,520.0%.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.14.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

