Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

KMB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.41. The stock had a trading volume of 28,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.