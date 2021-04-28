Kimco Realty (KIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, analysts expect Kimco Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $21.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIM. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

