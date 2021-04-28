Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KMI. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 340.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

