Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Up 621.4% in April

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, an increase of 621.4% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KGFHY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 40,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,802. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

