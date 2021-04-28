Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 836.4% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIGRY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. 2,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,190. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

