Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €69.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 20.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €78.62 ($92.49).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €86.98 ($102.33) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €81.57 and its 200 day moving average is €74.74.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

