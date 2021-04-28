Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$57.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KL. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra reissued a buy rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.18.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of KL stock opened at C$46.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.24. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$901.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$884.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.7300002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.239 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.