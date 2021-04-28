KLA (KLAC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect KLA to post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KLA to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KLAC opened at $330.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.10. KLA has a 1 year low of $147.54 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.94.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

