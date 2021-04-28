Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €49.00 ($57.65) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.41 ($60.48).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

