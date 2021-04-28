Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KFY. Truist raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,268,676.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,023,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,125. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

