KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) is Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s 9th Largest Position

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lowered its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,176 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises 2.5% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KWEB. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 569,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,741,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,494,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 778.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 308,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 273,353 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 302,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 212,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 294,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the period.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $78.46. 45,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,418. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.73. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $104.94.

