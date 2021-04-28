Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. On average, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KLIC stock opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,078 shares of company stock worth $2,345,868. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

