Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $523 million-$532 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.33 million.

LNDC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,868. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $332.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LNDC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

In related news, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,062.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 116,560 shares of company stock worth $1,201,570. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.