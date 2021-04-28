Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $390,000.00

Analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will report sales of $390,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Leap Therapeutics posted sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $7.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $3.50 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPTX opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.