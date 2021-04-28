Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $280.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LII. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.42.

LII opened at $339.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.45 and its 200 day moving average is $292.52. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $173.24 and a 12-month high of $348.25.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $524,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total transaction of $2,370,177.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,050,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,777. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lennox International by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 2,211.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 127,144 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

