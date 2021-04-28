Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $664,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.84. The company had a trading volume of 129,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,944,197. The company has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

