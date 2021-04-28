Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 248 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 25.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 30.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.72. 48,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,495. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $226.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

