Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

