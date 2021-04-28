Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.13

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 2412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,813,000 after acquiring an additional 117,529 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,963,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,855,000 after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

