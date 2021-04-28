Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 295,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,230,000 after purchasing an additional 215,795 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

LBRDK stock opened at $157.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.37 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $116.78 and a 12-month high of $165.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.35.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

