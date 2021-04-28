Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.
TSE:LBS traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.01. 58,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,541. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.11. Life & Banc Split has a one year low of C$3.46 and a one year high of C$9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.05. The firm has a market cap of C$272.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50.
About Life & Banc Split
