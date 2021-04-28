Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

TSE:LBS traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.01. 58,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,541. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.11. Life & Banc Split has a one year low of C$3.46 and a one year high of C$9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.05. The firm has a market cap of C$272.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50.

Get Life & Banc Split alerts:

About Life & Banc Split

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Life & Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life & Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.