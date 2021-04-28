Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

LCUT stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $322.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.52 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

