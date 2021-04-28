Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $2.39 on Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00004370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and $1.09 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.44 or 0.00472053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002583 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

