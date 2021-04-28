Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) to Issue $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $290.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $292.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

